Where to watch: Manchester City v Tottenham is the early Saturday lunchtim kickoff today and can be watched live on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom.

Both Man City and Spurs fans can choose to stream the match from the Etihad Stadium on Discovery+ app across mobile phones, computers and related devices.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 from Manchester City.

Manchester City and Tottenham meet at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday lunchtime in one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League’s second round.

Both sides made flying starts to the new campaign, with City thrashing Wolves 4-0 at Molineux and Spurs sweeping aside Burnley 3-0 in North London.

City looked sharp in their opener, with summer signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki both marking their debuts with goals, while Erling Haaland struck twice.

It was a strong statement from Pep Guardiola’s side, who suffered an infamous 4-0 defeat to Wolves last season that derailed their title defence.

Matches between City and Spurs at the Etihad tend to deliver goals, with 14 of the last 16 producing at least three.

Tottenham, under new boss Thomas Frank, also impressed on the opening weekend.

Their 3-0 win over Burnley was marked by fluid team play, with every player involved in the move for the second goal.

Richarlison netted twice and Spurs looked more tactically balanced than in previous campaigns, following on from a strong showing in the UEFA Super Cup final where they pushed PSG all the way before losing on penalties.

Despite the positive start under Frank, Tottenham face a tough task at a ground where they have managed just two wins in their last 11 visits.

City’s home record and attacking firepower make them favourites, but given the form of both sides, another entertaining clash is expected.