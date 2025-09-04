Prime Video rolled out the red carpet at London’s National Gallery last night for the global premiere of its new psychological thriller The Girlfriend.

Based on Michelle Frances’ bestselling novel, the six-part series will launch worldwide on Prime Video on Wednesday 10 September.

Stars Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke headlined the glamorous event, joined by fellow cast members Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Executive producers Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, along with author Michelle Frances, were also in attendance to celebrate the eagerly anticipated launch.

The Girlfriend Premier Dates

Global release: Wednesday 10 September 2025

Platform: Exclusively on Prime Video

Episodes: Six-part psychological thriller, all episodes available to stream at once

As part of the evening, Prime Video treated guests to an exclusive screening of the opening two episodes, followed by an on-stage Q&A hosted by Helen Bownass.

The panel featured Wright, Davidson, Zuaiter, Moodie and Brune-Franklin alongside author Frances, with a post-screening reception held in the opulent Wohl Room Gallery.

The series centres on Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all, and Cherry (Cooke), her son’s new girlfriend. After an uneasy first meeting, Laura becomes convinced that Cherry is hiding something sinister.

But is Cherry truly a manipulative social climber, or is Laura simply paranoid? The psychological drama plays out as a gripping battle of perspective.

The cast includes Wright as Laura, Cooke as Cherry, Davidson as Daniel, Zuaiter as Howard, Moodie as Isabella, Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie.

Produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, the series is adapted for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, with episodes written by a team including Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide and Matt Evans.

Wright also serves as an executive producer alongside Frances, Cavendish, Caroline Norris and Will Tennant.