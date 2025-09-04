Filming has begun on Tip Toe, the latest drama from acclaimed screenwriter Russell T Davies, with Alan Cumming and David Morrissey confirmed as the leads.

The five-part series, produced for Channel 4 by Quay Street Productions, promises to be a gripping suburban thriller exploring division, prejudice and the fragility of community.

Cumming, known for The Traitors and Glenrothan, will play Leo, the charismatic owner of Spit & Polish, a bar in Manchester’s Gay Village. Morrissey (Sherwood, Daddy Issues) takes on the role of Clive, Leo’s stern and troubled neighbour of 15 years. Their long-standing relationship unravels as rising social tensions turn once-manageable differences into a bitter and dangerous feud.

When to watch Tip Toe

Channel: Channel 4 and streaming on Channel 4 in the UK

Episodes: Five-part drama seriesRelease date: Expected 2025 (to be confirmed by Channel 4)

International: Distributed globally by ITV Studios

Speaking about the project, Cumming said: “The best things in life are worth waiting for, and the best people. Russell T Davies and I have been trying to work together for over 20 years. Now, not only are we working together but doing so with one of my dearest, oldest friends, Dave Morrissey, and in a piece of work I think is so brilliant and prescient and necessary. This is truly an honour.”

Morrissey added: “I’m delighted to be working with Russell again, and also to be working with Alan who has been a great friend of mine for over 40 years but we’ve never had the chance to work together. It’s a privilege to be with them both on this astonishing piece of work.”

The cast also includes Pooky Quesnel (The A Word), Jackson Connor (Phoenix Rise), Joseph Evans (The Map That Leads To You), Elizabeth Berrington (Lost Boys & Fairies), Iz Hesketh (Renegade Nell), Shakeel Kimotho (La Cage Aux Folles), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Wednesday), Paul Rhys (Saltburn), Charlie Condou (Doctor Who), and Denise Welch (Waterloo Road).

Tip Toe marks Davies’ first drama for Channel 4 since the award-winning It’s A Sin, which became the broadcaster’s biggest ever instant boxset on streaming. With Tip Toe, Davies once again blends social commentary with emotional storytelling, highlighting how words can escalate into weapons and neighbours can turn into enemies in today’s divided world.

Behind the camera, Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us) directs, with Nicola Shindler, Russell T Davies, Hoar and Cumming serving as executive producers. Phil Collinson produces the series, with Andy Pryor as casting director. Gemma Boswell is Commissioning Editor at Channel 4. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.