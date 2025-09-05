Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has reported staggering results from Day 1 of its Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, held on Thursday 4 September 2025.

The first 433 lots achieved sales totalling $14.3 million, including buyer’s premiums, with Star Wars history made in the process.

The standout moment came with the record-breaking sale of Darth Vader’s Hero Lightsaber, which fetched an astonishing $3,654,000. The piece, the only verifiable screen-used hero lightsaber from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983) ever to appear at auction, is now the most valuable Star Wars artifact ever sold publicly.

When and where: Propstore Los Angeles Auction 2025

Location: Los Angeles, USA

Dates: Multi-day live auction running September 2025

Day 1 total: $14,302,417 across 433 film and TV lots

Headline sale: Darth Vader’s Hero Lightsaber ($3.65m, record-breaking)

Other iconic items also commanded huge prices. Harrison Ford’s bullwhip, belt and holster from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade sold for $485,100, while Patrick Stewart’s Ressikan Flute from Star Trek: The Next Generation reached $403,200.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s screen-matched flamethrower from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood realised $346,500, and Will Smith’s Neuralyzer from Men in Black brought in $315,000.

Classic television also made its mark, with Clayton Moore’s promotional Lone Ranger Stetson selling for $302,400. Props from fantasy and sci-fi favourites also fetched six-figure sums, including Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 costume ($289,800), Sauron’s helmet from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring ($289,800), and Sigourney Weaver’s flamethrower from Aliens ($252,000).

Cult classics were also represented: the animatronic Billy puppet from Saw III sold for $176,400, the Platform 9¾ sign from the Harry Potter franchise brought in $138,600, Kit Harington’s stunt Longclaw sword from Game of Thrones achieved $94,500, and a shark tooth clapperboard from Jaws also fetched $94,500.

Marvel and Disney properties were equally in demand. Chris Evans’ Captain America shield from Avengers: Age of Ultron sold for $85,050, while Keira Knightley’s Aztec medallion from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl fetched $81,900.

Commenting on the landmark sale, Propstore COO Brandon Alinger said: “To see a Star Wars lightsaber – the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas – become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special. It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artifacts as touchstones of modern mythology.”

With more lots to follow in the coming days, Propstore’s latest Los Angeles auction is already being hailed as one of the most significant events in film memorabilia history.