Screams echoed across east London last night as celebrity guests braved The Conjuring Occult Museum, a spine chilling immersive experience created by Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line Cinema.

The limited run event has been launched to celebrate the arrival of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which lands in cinemas on 5 September.

The 40-minute horror attraction transports fans into a chilling recreation of the infamous artifact room seen throughout The Conjuring films.

Visitors take on escape-room style challenges as the atmosphere darkens and supernatural forces make their presence felt.

Guests must face sinister artifacts including the terrifying demonic nun Valak and the infamous possessed doll Annabelle, both staples of the franchise.

When to experience The Conjuring Occult Museum and film release date

The Conjuring Occult Museum: Open for a limited time in east London (dates undisclosed)

The Conjuring: Last Rites: In UK & international cinemas and IMAX from 5 September 2025

Franchise: Ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, which has earned more than $2 billion worldwide

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson promised an unforgettable event: “The Conjuring Occult Museum is a truly unique experience that combines original props from the films with content recorded by the lead actors.

With intricate sets, immersive performances and new material inspired by Last Rites, we expect audiences’ screams will be heard across London.”

The experience reaches a climax in a reimagining of the possessed attic of the Smurl family, one of the real-life cases depicted in The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Early visitors described the event as “absolutely terrifying,” with Battersea resident AK Badiani saying: “It felt like I was actually in the story itself,” while Saav Thethy from west London added: “Guests should expect the unexpected — you’re in for a scream.”

The immersive event leads directly into the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth entry in the billion-dollar horror universe.

Directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves, the film reunites Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson for one final outing as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

They are joined by Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Judy Warren and her boyfriend Tony Spera, with Steve Coulter returning as Father Gordon.

The cast also features Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook.

Produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the new film promises a chilling finale to one of horror’s most successful franchises.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures exclusively in cinemas and IMAX from 5 September 2025.