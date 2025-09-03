RuPaul is revving up the engines once more as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer and BBC Three this autumn.

When to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 7 Premiere

UK: Streaming this autumn on BBC iPlayer and airing on BBC Three

Format: 12 new queens competing across weekly challenges

Guest Judges: A rotating line-up of stars from TV, music, comedy and theatre

The award-winning reality competition is back for its seventh season, promising fierce fashion, gag worthy challenges and a dazzling roster of celebrity guest judges joining the runway.

The new series will see 12 fresh queens step into the iconic werkroom, ready to compete for the crown and the title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. As ever, Mama Ru will be joined at the judging table by Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, who will help decide which queen slays and which sashays away.

The celebrity guest judges for the new season include Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Absolutely Fabulous legend Jane Horrocks, TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett, West End singer Mazz Murray, actor and comedian Michelle de Swarte, Sugababes icon Mutya Buena, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, Alma’s Not Normal creator Sophie Willan, and Chewing Gum actor Susan Wokoma.

Adding to the sparkle, radio host Jordan North will make a special guest appearance, while acclaimed choreographer Claudimar Neto returns to train the queens for their high energy routines.

The guest judges have shared their excitement about joining the show. O’Donnell called the experience “absolute magic,” while Horrocks admitted she “wanted them all to win.”

Dommett described the show as “drag Disneyland,” and Coyle said returning to the Drag Race family was a “dream come true.” Singer Mutya Buena called her role on the panel “an honour,” and Michelle de Swarte promised fans “drama, fashion, and runway looks to die for.”

Now in its seventh series, the UK edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to build on the global success of the franchise. Produced by World of Wonder, the show has become a staple of British pop culture, spotlighting drag artistry while celebrating individuality, humour and heart.

With another glittering season ahead, RuPaul and the queens are set to deliver even more unforgettable runway moments, shocking eliminations and lip sync showdowns.

Fans can expect the unexpected when the series drops later this year.