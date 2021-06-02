UKTV Co-Production ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Renewed For Season 15

Murdoch Mysteries is returning. Canadian public broadcaster CBC has picked up the long-running drama for a fifteenth season. As they have done for the show’s entire run, UKTV will once again co-produce the series for the UK market. Murdoch Mysteries airs on UKTV’s Alibi channel on this side of the pond.

No word just yet on the size of the episode order. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, season fourteen ran a shorter than usual length of only eleven episodes. Production on the show’s fifteenth season started on location in Ontario last week and is expected to continue until early 2022. Representatives of CBC and production company Shaftesbury did not immediately respond to TVWise’s request for confirmation/comment.

Based on the novels by Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries is set at the turn of the 20th century and revolves around Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, who uses ground-breaking forensic techniques to close his cases. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV Studios Global Entertainment and UKTV and stars Yannick Bisson, Thomas Craig, Helene Joy, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch and Daniel Maslany.

In a interview with TV, eh? back in March, Murdoch Mysteries showrunner Peter Mitchell discussed his plans for a fifteenth season. “We address a few of the continuing stories in Episodes 1 and 2, but not all of them. When we do get back to those stories, we will learn that things have progressed”, he said. “For mystery fans, there will be a legitimate mystery. And Violet is left in an interesting situation as well.”