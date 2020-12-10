Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3

The third season of Magnum P.I. will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Sunday January 3rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Magnum P.I. follow Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL, who, upon returning home from Afghanistan repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The drama series, which is based on the Tom Selleck fronted 1980s hit, is produced by CBS Television Studios and Universal Television and stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Double Jeopardy, Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out.

