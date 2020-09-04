Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

FBI: Most Wanted will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday September 17th at 10pm, it has been announced.

FBI: Most Wanted follows the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. The drama series is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and stars Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz. CBS has renewed the series for a second season.

