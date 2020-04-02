Tom Brittney, Amanda Abbington, Aiysha Hart, Nina Sosanya & More To Star In BBC Three’s ‘Make Me Famous’

Tom Brittney (Outlander), Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Aiysha Hart (Atlantis), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Emma Rigby (Once Upon A Time In Wonderland), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Enterprice) and Tilly Keeper (EastEnders) have been tapped to star in BBC Three’s Make Me Famous.

Make Me Famous (formerly known as Killed By My Fame) explores the impact and consequences of fast fame on reality TV contestants and their close friends and family. When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed reality show, he believes his life is set to change forever.

A year after the show has aired, while some of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to balance the afterglow of fame, social media, and tabloid kiss and tells, and the resulting assumptions people have made about his character – forcing deep vulnerabilities to the surface. Can Billy escape the reputation that now precedes him? Reggie Yates penned the script for the one-off drama, which is being produced by Expectation. Margaret Conway is the producer, while Peter King is directing. The executive producers are Colin Barr and Sue Horth. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

“I’ve spent my whole career working in television and seen everything it has to offer- the best of it, the worst of it, how much it can be a force for good, and the way it changes lives”, said Reggie Yates. “Reality TV is loved by those in it and those who watch it- but there are issues that come with that and this felt like an opportunity to tell a story which explores the relationship between reality TV, social media and fame. It’s been a year in the making but it’s great to finally share this film with the BBC Three audience who I feel have grown up alongside me and I hope will resonate with our main character, Billy, who’s very close to my heart.”