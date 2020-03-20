TV Trailer: ‘Red Dwarf: The Promised Land’ On UKTV’s Dave Channel

UKTV’s Dave channel has released the trailer for Red Dwarf: The Promised Land, which is set to premiere next month.

Created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor, Red Dwarf follows an idiosyncratic group of characters marooned on a space ship three million years in the future. The comedy series, which began its life on the BBC before moving to UKTV in 2009, is produced by Grant Naylor Productions and Baby Cow Productions and stars Chris Barrie, Craig Charles, Danny John-Jules and Robert Llewellyn. Norman Lovett is returning as the ship’s computer for the feature-length special.

Three million years ago, David Lister, a vending machine repairman, was sentenced to 18 months in suspended animation for smuggling his pregnant cat aboard the mining ship Red Dwarf. While Lister remained in stasis, a radiation leak killed the rest of the crew. Safely sealed in the hold, the cats evolved into humanoid form. The cats now roam deep space in a fleet of their own. This special sees the crew meet three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, and Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to help them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, the ruthless feral cat leader (Ray Fearon) who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anyone but him.

Check out the trailer below: