Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Gulf’

New Zealand-set drama The Gulf will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday February 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Gulf follows the moral disintegration of Detective Jess Savage, who finds herself caught between upholding the legal justice system and morality, as she investigates crimes on her home patch of Waiheke Island, New Zealand. It is set up as an international co-production between Banijay Group’s Screentime New Zealand, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Filmproduktion, and broadcasters ZDF and TV3.

“We are really pleased to have acquired this exciting new thriller for Alibi as we continue to include the very best of international crime drama in our schedule”, UKTV’s Acquisitions Manager Daniel Thomas said in a statement. “Our viewers are extremely discerning and The Gulf, with its unique take on a crime story set against the incredible backdrop of New Zealand, will have wide appeal.”

