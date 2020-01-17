BBC One Orders Trident Drama ‘Vigil’, Suranne Jones To Star

BBC One has handed out a six episode series order to Vigil, a crime thriller about a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine that hails from Tom Edge and Line Of Duty indie World Productions.

In Vigil, the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) leads the cast as DCI Ami Silva. “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about. The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting”, she said. “Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Rounding out the cast is Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, The Good Fight), Shaun Evans (Endeavour, Whitechapel), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Bancroft), Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Mary Queen of Scots), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Peep Show), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Jamestown), Adam James (Doctor Foster, Deep State) and Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Billy Elliot).

Tom Edge created the series and is penning the scripts alongside Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. World Production are producing, with the indie’s CEO and Creative Director Simon Heath and the BBC’s Gaynor Holmes serving as the executive producers. James Strong and Isabelle Sieb are attached to direct. It will be set and filmed in Scotland and is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland. ITV Studios Global Entertainment will handle international sales.

“I’m completely thrilled to be making this series with the talented people at World Productions and BBC Drama. The ‘Continuous At Sea Deterrent’, better known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious part of national life for half a century now, a stock of nuclear missiles kept hundreds of feet below the sea surface”, Tom Edge said. “But this world has rarely been explored on screen. I can’t wait to take a BBC One audience down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic, where tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being played out.”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger, who commissioned the series alongside the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore, added: “Vigil is a fantastic, adrenalised thriller set in a shadowy world which has stakes for us all. We are delighted to be working again with World Productions and the exceptionally talented writer, Tom Edge to bring this exciting story to BBC One with an outstanding cast led by Suranne Jones.”