How to watch Wycombe v Fulham live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, Carabao Cup kick off time and team news.

Wycombe v Fulham kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuersday 28th October. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football+, with streaming available via Sky Go.



Or you just watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Wycombe v Fulham LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wycombe Wanderers welcome Premier League side Fulham to Adams Park on Tuesday night for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Wycombe may be sitting 17th in League One, but they come into this tie in good form, unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions. Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town was arguably their best result of the season so far and will give them plenty of confidence ahead of Fulham’s visit.

The Chairboys have also found their scoring touch recently, netting in each of their last eleven games, and they’ll fancy their chances of causing an upset in front of a lively Adams Park crowd.

Matt Bloomfield’s side brushed past Wigan 2-0 in the previous round and have developed a bit of resilience, something they’ll need plenty of against a Premier League side desperate to bounce back from a poor run of results.

Fulham arrive in Buckinghamshire on the back of four straight defeats in the Premier League, and Marco Silva’s men are under some pressure to deliver a response. They’ve not been without chances in those games, they scored in three of the four defeats but defensive lapses and late goals have cost them dearly, most recently when Bruno Guimaraes struck late on to deny them a point at Newcastle.

This competition presents a welcome opportunity for the Cottagers to regain confidence.

With no European football this season, Silva will view the Carabao Cup as a genuine chance to chase silverware and get their season back on track. That said, he’s likely to rotate his squad, meaning several fringe and younger players could feature, giving Wycombe extra encouragement that they might be able to test the visitors.

Wycombe’s home form and current momentum make them a dangerous opponent, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them find the net again here. Fulham, though, should still have enough qualityboth in the starting XI and on the bench to come through the tie.

I expect a spirited performance from Wycombe, with the Chairboys causing problems early on, but Fulham’s Premier League experience and attacking depth should eventually tell. A draw in 90 minutes wouldn’t shock me, but I’m backing Fulham to edge it and book their place in the quarter finals after another entertaining cup night at Adams Park.