How to watch live football on tv today, including Grimbsy vs Brentford live stream, Carabao Cup match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Grimsby v Brentford kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday at Blundell Park. The match will be braodcast liv e on Sky Sports Football+.

Grimsby Town are back in the spotlight on Tuesday night as they welcome Premier League side Brentford to Blundell Park in the Carabao Cup.

The Mariners are still riding the wave from their unforgettable Carabao Cup triumph over Manchester United back in August, a night that will go down as one of the greatest in the club’s history. Dave Artell’s side followed that up with another giant killing performance in the last round, beating Sheffield Wednesday away to book their place in the last 16.

Now, the challenge steps up again as they face a Brentford side fresh from a 3-2 Premier League victory over Liverpool. It’s a golden opportunity for Grimsby to create another special moment, but they know this will be an enormous test. Keith Andrews’ team might not be at full strength, given the busy fixture list, yet even a rotated Brentford squad will carry plenty of quality and experience.

Grimsby have shown they can rise to the occasion, though. They’re joint top scorers in League Two with 27 goals already this season, 18 of those coming from open play. Their attacking intent has been a huge part of their success, no team in the division averages more shots per game (14.9) or more shots on target (five per 90 minutes).

Those numbers alone suggest they can cause problems for Brentford’s back line.

Artell’s men will be encouraged by the fact that they’ve already taken down top-flight opposition once this season, and the Blundell Park atmosphere will be electric. If they can replicate the energy and intensity of that famous night against Manchester United, they’ll give themselves every chance of another upset.

That said, Brentford’s quality across the pitch is undeniable. Even without a full-strength lineup, the Bees have the attacking power and physical presence to hurt League Two opposition.

Andrews’ direct and high pressing style should translate well here, and I expect them to create plenty of chances of their own.

I do think Grimsby can get on the scoresheet, just as they did against United, but this might be a step too far. Brentford should have enough to edge through to the quarter-finals, but I’m expecting an entertaining contest, one where both sides find the net before the Premier League side ultimately progress.