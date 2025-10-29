How to watch Portugal v Ireland live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Liverpool under Arne Slot. After opening the season with seven straight wins across all competitions, the Reds have since suffered five defeats in their last six matches, including four consecutive losses in the Premier League.

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Brentford was the latest blow and left Liverpool seven points behind leaders Arsenal, adding further pressure on Slot as he looks for a response.

This is arguably the toughest spell of Slot’s reign so far, and a home cup tie could be the perfect opportunity to steady the ship. However, Wednesday’s opponents have already proven to be a thorn in Liverpool’s side this season.

Crystal Palace beat the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield and followed that up with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park, sparking Liverpool’s current slump.

Palace themselves aren’t in great form, having lost three of their last four games and drawn the other, but their strong record against Liverpool gives them reason for confidence.

Oliver Glasner’s side have avoided defeat in their last three visits to Anfield, drawing twice and winning once, and they’ll be eyeing another big performance under the lights.

Liverpool are expected to make several changes for this EFL Cup tie, with some fringe players likely to get their chance to impress. Federico Chiesa is one name who could feature from the start, and the Italian forward has made a strong impact despite limited minutes so far.

He’s contributed two goals and three assists this season, including an equaliser at Selhurst Park in September and a standout performance in the third round win over Southampton.

The Reds’ rotation could make for a disjointed display, and Palace have shown they’re more than capable of taking advantage of any uncertainty. Glasner’s side have looked sharp on the counterattack this season, and with Liverpool still searching for defensive stability, the visitors will fancy their chances of finding the net.

Liverpool’s home record in the EFL Cup has been strong over the years, and a passionate Anfield crowd will expect a response. But given the current mood around the club and Palace’s recent dominance in this fixture, this could be another uncomfortable night for Slot’s men.

I’m expecting goals at both ends, with Liverpool’s attacking depth likely to shine through in the end, but Palace will not go down easily. A narrow home win feels the most likely outcome, though extra time wouldn’t come as a major surprise.