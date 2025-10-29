How to watch live football on tv today, including Arsenal v Brighton live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night for a Carabao Cup EFL Cup game against Brighton, and I'm expecting a lively atmosphere under the lights. Kick off is at 7.45pm, with the game shown live on Sky Sports + channel



The Gunners have been in outstanding form this season, winning their last seven matches in all competitions. They sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League and have also made a perfect start in the UEFA Champions League, taking maximum points so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just three goals in all competitions and already recorded ten clean sheets, making them one of the most defensively solid teams in Europe.

With that in mind, Arteta is expected to make several changes from Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are all likely to be rested, with opportunities for others to impress in defence.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to come in for David Raya, giving him a rare start. These rotations could make the backline slightly less settled, which may give Brighton a glimmer of hope in north London.

Brighton have endured a mixed start to their Premier League campaign, winning three, drawing three, and losing three of their nine league games to sit 13th in the table. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have looked dangerous going forward, scoring in ten of their eleven matches in all competitions, but they have struggled to keep clean sheets.

The Seagulls have yet to shut out a single Premier League opponent this season, with their only clean sheets coming in cup wins against Oxford and Barnsley.

That defensive fragility could be costly against an Arsenal side full of confidence and attacking depth. Even if Arteta opts to rotate heavily, the Gunners’ squad depth means quality replacements are available throughout the lineup.

Youngsters such as Ethan Nwaneri could get a chance to impress, while Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both capable of providing the attacking spark.

Brighton may see this as an opportunity to take advantage of Arsenal’s changes, particularly with no European distractions of their own, but it will still be a tall order. The Emirates has been a fortress this season, and Arsenal’s balance between control and creativity has made them tough to stop.

I expect Brighton to create chances and possibly find the net, but Arsenal’s strength in depth should once again make the difference. Even with rotation, Arteta’s men should have too much quality, and I’m backing them to reach the quarter finals with another confident display in front of their home fans.