Bradford City return to Valley Parade on Tuesday night as they take on Lincoln City in a crucial League One clash. Kick-off is at 7.45pm, and the match will be shown live on Sky Sports+, with streaming available via Sky Go and NOW.



It’s been an impressive start to the season for Bradford, who sit third in the table after last year’s promotion from League Two. Graham Alexander’s side have lost just one of their first 13 league matches, a record that has given them a real platform to challenge at the top end of the division. Victory on Tuesday could even see them move into top spot, with both Cardiff City and Stevenage not in action.

The Bantams have built their strong early-season form around their home performances. Valley Parade has been something of a fortress so far, with Bradford collecting 16 points from their first six home games. The only time they’ve failed to win came in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Barnsley in their most recent home outing, but even that game showed the attacking intent and spirit that Alexander’s team have been praised for.

Bradford have already beaten the likes of Luton Town and Huddersfield Town here this season, so they’ll be confident heading into this one. With such strong home support behind them, the atmosphere should once again play a big role as they look to get back to winning ways after three consecutive draws in the league.

Lincoln City arrive in West Yorkshire sitting sixth in the table, just two points behind their hosts. The Imps know that a win could take them into the automatic promotion places, but they’ll have to bounce back quickly after a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient on Saturday. That result continued a stuttering run of form, with two defeats in their last three league games.

Scoring goals has been Lincoln’s biggest issue so far. They’ve managed only 18 in 13 matches, making them one of the lowest scorers in the top half of the table. However, they’ve been difficult to break down and will look to frustrate a Bradford side that loves to control games at home.

Both teams have promotion ambitions, and this fixture feels like an early test of those credentials. Bradford’s form and confidence at Valley Parade make them slight favourites, especially with the attacking threat they’ve shown in front of their own fans.

Lincoln are organised and dangerous on the counter, but I think the Bantams’ home momentum will carry them through. I’m backing Bradford to edge this one and strengthen their push towards the top of the League One table.