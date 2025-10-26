Where to watch live football on tv today through an Everton v Tottenham live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel.

Kick off time for Everton vs Spurs is at 4.30pm, and you can watch the action live on Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Everton are back at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in what should be one of their toughest tests yet at their new home.

After a promising start to the campaign, things have slowed down a little for David Moyes’ side. They’ve won just one of their last six games in all competitions and head into matchday nine sitting in 12th place. The positive news, however, is that Everton have been excellent on their new home turf.

They’re unbeaten in their first four Premier League matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium (two wins and two draws), their best home start to a league season since 2016–17.

Moyes will be hoping his side can rediscover some momentum after being outclassed by Manchester City last weekend. Everton can also take confidence from the fact they beat Spurs 2-1 in January, and another victory here would mark the first time since 2012 that Everton have recorded consecutive wins against the North London club.

Tottenham, though, remain a dangerous opponent. Thomas Frank’s team were held to a goalless draw by Monaco in the Champions League during the week but have been strong travellers this season. They’re the only side in the Premier League yet to lose away from home, having picked up three wins and a draw from their first four league trips.

While their form has been patchy in recent weeks, with only one win in their last five games across all competitions, Spurs have still made a solid start to the campaign. They sit sixth in the table, just a single point outside the top four, and their performances on the road have been far more convincing than at home.

This fixture has a habit of being close and low-scoring. Six of the last seven meetings at Everton have ended level, and with both teams looking to steady themselves after inconsistent spells, another tight contest feels likely.

I expect Everton to make this difficult for Spurs, especially given their strong home record, but with Tottenham’s threat on the counter and their away form, I can see this one finishing all square once again.