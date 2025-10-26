Watch live football on tv, including the El Clasico Real Madrid v Barcelona live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

This is not only the biggest game in Spanish football, but also one that could have major implications for the La Liga title race, with just two points separating the two giants at the top of the table.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

The Real Madrid v Barcelona match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. The kick-off is at 3:15 pm, with coverage starting at 2.15 pm. You can also stream the match on Bet365 below.

Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first El Clásico of the season.

Real enter the weekend as league leaders after a strong run of form, winning four successive matches across all competitions and conceding just once in that time.

Their most recent victory came in midweek with a 1-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League, secured by Jude Bellingham’s first goal since returning from injury. Los Blancos are unbeaten since their 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid last month, and Xabi Alonso’s team have responded superbly to that setback.

Home advantage could prove crucial for Real, who have won eight consecutive league games at the Bernabéu, their best home run since 2015. Alonso will know, however, that recent history in this fixture is not on Madrid’s side. Barcelona have had the upper hand in recent Clasicos, winning all four meetings last season. The Real boss will be hoping to end that streak and claim his first victory in this iconic rivalry as a manager.

For Barcelona, this is a chance to reclaim top spot in La Liga and make a real statement. They arrive in the capital full of confidence after a dominant 6-1 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night. That result, along with an extra day of rest compared to their hosts, gives them a slight edge heading into this showdown.

Injuries to key attacking players have tested the depth of Hansi Flick’s squad, but Barcelona have continued to deliver in front of goal.

They are the league’s top scorers with 24 goals and have shown their attacking variety through the likes of Marcus Rashford, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, who scored a stunning hat-trick in midweek. However, the Blaugrana have been slow starters this season, conceding first in four of their nine league games.

Their away record remains strong, with just one defeat in their last sixteen La Liga road matches, although that loss came in their most recent trip — a 4-1 reverse against Sevilla. Flick will want a much improved defensive display here, as his team look to avoid consecutive away league defeats for the first time since April 2024.

This will be Alonso’s first Clásico in charge of Real Madrid, and the stakes could not be higher. A win would extend Madrid’s lead at the top to five points and cement their credentials as title favourites, while a Barcelona victory would see them leapfrog their rivals and regain control of the race.

Both teams are full of attacking quality and confidence, and the intensity of the occasion always brings out something special. With the Bernabéu packed and the world watching, this edition of El Clásico has all the ingredients for another thrilling chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries.