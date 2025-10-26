How to watch live football on tv today, including Aston Villa v Man city live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Aston Villa take on Manchester City this Sunday. Kick-off is at 2.00pm, with the game shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.



Aston Villa welcome Manchester City to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, and it feels like a huge test for both sides.

Aston Villa’s impressive winning streak came to an abrupt end on Thursday night after their shock defeat to Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League. It was a result that reminded everyone that, despite their progress under Unai Emery, there are still vulnerabilities within this team.

Returning to Villa Park, though, could be exactly what they need. They’ve lost just one of their last twenty six home matches in all competitions, turning this ground into a real fortress.

There’s also some recent encouragement for Villa in this fixture. They’ve won the last two meetings against Manchester City at Villa Park, including that memorable 2-1 victory which showed just how dangerous they can be on their day. However, this weekend’s challenge looks even tougher given the form City are in right now.

Pep Guardiola’s side appear to have shaken off their early season wobble.

After losing two of their first three Premier League matches, they’ve found their rhythm again and are unbeaten in nine games across all competitions. Their latest performance, a 2-0 victory away to Villarreal in the Champions League, underlined just how efficient and composed they’ve become once more.

City’s record away from home has been strong too. They’ve lost just one of their last twelve matches on the road and have shown the ability to control games even in hostile environments. Although they haven’t won at Villa Park since 2021, this fixture has all the makings of a statement performance from the champions.

Villa’s home record means they’ll fancy their chances of making it competitive, and this game has a habit of producing goals. Six of the last seven meetings between the two sides have seen both teams score, and with the attacking talent on show, I expect that trend to continue.

Even so, I can’t look past Manchester City. With their quality, momentum, and growing confidence, I think they’ll edge it in what should be a close and entertaining encounter at Villa Park.