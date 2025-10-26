How to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Arsenal v Palace kicks off at 2.00pm on Sunday and will be streamed live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners come into this one flying. Mikel Arteta’s side have put together an incredible run of form, winning nine of their last ten games in all competitions. Their most recent victory came in style during the week when they dismantled Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League, another performance full of energy, confidence, and goals from setpieces.

Defensively, Arsenal have been just as impressive. They’ve conceded only three goals in their eight Premier League matches so far, and with a record like that, it is no surprise they sit top of the table. Arteta has turned the Emirates into a fortress too, with the club losing only two of their last seventy league games at home when starting the day as leaders.

This fixture has been kind to Arsenal in recent years. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Crystal Palace and have won three of the last four encounters between the sides at the Emirates. Given their current momentum, they will expect to keep that run going.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are having a difficult spell. Oliver Glasner’s team suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night, and their recent domestic form has dipped. They have managed just one win in four matches in October and travel to North London short on confidence.

Palace have drawn four of their eight league games so far this season, which shows their resilience, but they have only one away win to their name, and that came early in the campaign. Their last trip ended in defeat at Everton, and they now face the toughest test possible against the league leaders.

The Eagles have not won away at Arsenal since 2019, going seven visits without success. They do tend to find the net at the Emirates, though, scoring in seven of their last nine trips here. That gives them at least some hope, but with Arsenal in this kind of form, it feels like another long afternoon for the visitors.

I’m expecting Arsenal to control the game, dominate possession, and extend their winning run with another convincing victory in front of their home fans.