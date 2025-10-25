Where to watch Brentford v Liverpool live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.



The Brentford v Liverpool match will be televised on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The kick off is at 8:00 pm, with coverage starting at 7 pm. You can also stream the match on Discovery+.

Brentford have been inconsistent so far this season, while Liverpool arrive in West London looking to build on a confidence boosting midweek victory and get their Premier League campaign back on track.

Brentford’s season under Keith Andrews has been up and down, with three wins, one draw and four defeats from their opening eight matches.

The Bees put in an impressive performance last weekend, beating West Ham 2-0 away from home to climb into mid table. Another win here would see them secure two wins in a row for the first time since May, something that would provide a real lift for their supporters.

The Bees have been entertaining to watch at home, with five of their last seven Premier League matches at the Gtech Community Stadium producing plenty of goal mouth action. However, history isn’t on their side heading into this one, Brentford have failed to beat Liverpool in any of their last five meetings.

For Liverpool, this trip to West London represents an important test of their resilience. After a run of four straight defeats across all competitions, including a painful loss to Manchester United, Arne Slot’s side responded perfectly in midweek, thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League. That emphatic win should give the Reds some much-needed momentum heading back into domestic action.

Slot made a big call by leaving Mohamed Salah out of the starting eleven on Wednesday, but his team still produced a dominant attacking display. Whether Salah returns to the starting line up remains to be seen, but the Egyptian will be eager to make an impact as Liverpool aim to end their Premier League slump.

Liverpool’s recent record against Brentford is excellent. They’ve won each of the last five meetings between the sides, with a combined score of 12-1. That level of dominance will give Slot’s men plenty of confidence, although they’ll know that this Brentford team is capable of springing a surprise, particularly on home soil.

Keith Andrews will hope his side can draw inspiration from their performance at West Ham last week, with several familiar faces in his squad including former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The Bees’ work rate and energy have caused problems for bigger teams before, and they’ll look to unsettle Liverpool early in front of their home fans.

Liverpool, however, should arrive in buoyant mood after their midweek revival. They’ve been creating plenty of chances this season, and if they can rediscover their clinical edge in front of goal, they’ll fancy themselves to take all three points.

I’m expecting an open, attacking game with plenty of chances at both ends. Brentford have enough to trouble Liverpool, but with the Reds finally finding their rhythm again, I think Arne Slot’s side will continue their recovery with another important victory on the road.