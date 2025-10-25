How to watch Man Utd v Brighton live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on a high after Sunday’s brilliant 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool.

Where to watch Man Utd v Brighton

The Man Utd v Brighton match will be televised on live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The kick off is at 5.30pm, with coverage starting at 4.30 pm. You can also stream the match on the Sky Go app.

That memorable win at Anfield ended nearly a decade without success there and gave fans hope that Ruben Amorim’s team might finally be turning a corner.

However, any talk of a full revival will be tested on Saturday when they face their recent bogey side, Brighton.

United’s triumph over Liverpool was their second league win in a row,. Amorim’s game plan at Anfield was perfect, with his side showing discipline, organisation and belief in a hostile atmosphere. The challenge now is consistency, something United have struggled with this season, particularly in games they are expected to win.

Old Trafford has been a stronghold for the Red Devils of late. They have won their last five home league games, scoring at least twice in every one of those victories.

The fans will expect that run to continue, especially with United sitting third in the Premier League for most shots per game this season. Amorim will know that another victory here would not only strengthen their position in the table but also help change the narrative that United struggle against mid table sides.

Brighton, however, are no ordinary visitors. The Seagulls have been United’s bogey team in recent seasons, winning six of the last seven meetings between the two clubs, including each of their last three trips to Old Trafford.

All three of those matches saw both teams score, and the same pattern could easily continue here given the attacking strengths on both sides.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team are unbeaten in their last four league matches and continue to impress with their fluid attacking football.

That said, their away form has been patchy, with just one win from their opening four games on the road. Defensively, Brighton have looked vulnerable, keeping only one clean sheet in their last twenty Premier League matches, a worrying statistic as they prepare to face a Manchester United side that has been scoring freely at home.

United will take confidence not only from their recent form but also from the performances of key players. Bryan Mbeumo has been in excellent touch, contributing a goal involvement in each of his last two games and registering a shot on target in six of his last seven appearances. Amorim will be hoping the forward can maintain that level of influence here.

Brighton will be looking to their former United striker Danny Welbeck, who scored twice last weekend against Newcastle and always seems to raise his game against his old club. With both teams in good attacking form, this fixture has all the ingredients for another open, entertaining encounter.

United’s recent momentum makes them favourites, but Brighton’s record at Old Trafford cannot be ignored. If Amorim’s men maintain their discipline and intensity from Anfield, they should finally end their run of defeats against the Seagulls. However, with both sides likely to go on the front foot, I wouldn’t be surprised to see goals at both ends once again in what promises to be another lively evening at Old Trafford.