How to watch live football on tv today, including Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel.

It’s a meeting of last season’s top two in Serie A as Napoli host Inter Milan on Saturday evening in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Italian football calendar.

Where to watch Napoli v Inter Milan

The Napoli vs Inter Milan match will be televised on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN channels. The kick off is at 5:00 pm on Saturday 2th October, with coverage starting at 4 pm.





Both these sides are once again among the early frontrunners in the race for the Scudetto, and this clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona could have major implications for the title picture even at this early stage of the season.

Napoli come into this game looking to shake off a mini slump. Antonio Conte’s team were beaten 1-0 by Torino in their last league outing before suffering a heavy 6-2 defeat away to PSV in the Champions League during the week. Those results have seen them slip to third in the Serie A standings, though they remain just a point off the top and still very much in the title race.

Despite their recent setbacks, Napoli’s home form remains a source of confidence. They have won all four of their matches at the Maradona this season across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last fourteen league games at home (W11, D3). Conte will be demanding a strong response from his players, and with the backing of the Neapolitan crowd, his side will believe they can get back on track.

However, standing in their way is an Inter Milan side in blistering form. Cristian Chivu’s team have won their last seven matches in all competitions, climbing to second in the Serie A table, just one point behind local rivals AC Milan. Their midweek 4-0 victory away to Royale Union SG in the Champions League further underlined their dominance and extended a superb run that has included five clean sheets in those seven wins.

Inter’s performances away from home have been particularly impressive. The Nerazzurri have won six of their last seven matches on the road in all competitions, including a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Roma in Serie A last weekend. Chivu’s men have been efficient, composed and ruthless, with their blend of attacking precision and defensive discipline making them one of the most balanced teams in Europe right now.

For Napoli, the challenge will be to rediscover the intensity and fluidity that defined their title winning campaign. They’ve been solid domestically, winning five of their first seven league games, but the manner of their recent defeats has raised concerns about fatigue and form.

The Maradona faithful will be expecting a big performance from the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen to lift the champions back to their best.

Inter will arrive full of confidence and motivation to make a statement. Chivu’s men have found a rhythm that few teams can match, and they will see this as an opportunity to reinforce their credentials as the team to beat in Italy this season.

Everything points towards a tight contest between two of Serie A’s most formidable sides. Napoli’s home advantage will count for something, but Inter’s current momentum and defensive solidity make them slight favourites. One thing’s for certain, this clash of champions and challengers promises to be a cracker.