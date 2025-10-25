How to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland live Stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Chelsea will be aiming to round off a superb week with another strong performance as they welcome newly promoted Sunderland to west London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, although the match will not be shown live on television in the UK due to the broadcast blackout.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been in blistering form, following up last weekend’s 3-0 win away at Nottingham Forest with a stunning 5-1 demolition of Ajax in the Champions League.

Those results have silenced any doubts after last month’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton, with Chelsea now stringing together four consecutive wins in all competitions, including a statement victory over Liverpool.

Confidence is clearly flowing through Maresca’s squad. Chelsea have been dominant at Stamford Bridge this season, collecting more home points in 2025 than any team other than Manchester City. The attacking combination of pace, precision and pressing has made them one of the most exciting sides to watch, and they’ll expect to continue that momentum against Sunderland.

It’s been quite a while since these two sides met their last encounter came back in 2017 but Chelsea’s record against the Black Cats is impressive. They’ve won four of the last five meetings between the sides and have lost just once in their last six home fixtures against Sunderland.

History certainly favours the hosts here, but they’ll know they can’t afford to take their visitors lightly.

Sunderland have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season so far. Back in the top flight for the first time since 2017, they’ve started brightly under Regis Le Bris, winning four of their opening eight matches to sit seventh in the table. With only two points separating them from second-placed Manchester City, it’s been a dream return for the Wearside club.

Le Bris has instilled belief and energy into his young team, and they’ve shown they can compete with established Premier League sides. Sunderland’s away form has been particularly impressive, they are unbeaten in their last thirteen away league games against London opposition and already took a point from Crystal Palace earlier this season in a goalless draw.

For all of Sunderland’s resilience, this trip to Stamford Bridge will be their toughest test yet. Chelsea’s attacking rhythm looks sharp, their defence has tightened up, and Maresca’s men are starting to look like genuine contenders again.

Still, the Black Cats’ confidence and spirit mean they won’t simply roll over, and their recent away record suggests they’ll fancy their chances of causing a few problems.

I expect Chelsea to dominate possession and create plenty of chances, but Sunderland’s determination could make this a competitive contest for spells. However, with the form they’re in and the quality they possess, the Blues should have more than enough to continue their winning streak and cap off an excellent week in front of their home fans.