Kick off is at 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon, 25th October. You will be unable to watch the game in the UK due to the 3PM blackout restrictions.

The Magpies will head into the game full of confidence after an impressive midweek performance in Europe, while the visitors are searching for a much-needed response after a run of poor domestic form.

Newcastle bounced back in style on Tuesday night with a dominant 3-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. It was exactly the kind of performance Eddie Howe would have wanted after last weekend’s disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Brighton. The win not only lifted spirits but also reminded everyone of the attacking quality and intensity that has made Newcastle such a difficult side to face at St James’ Park.

Howe’s side have now seen six of their last eight matches produce at least three goals, underlining both their attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

They’ve also enjoyed plenty of success against Fulham in recent years, winning six of the last eight meetings between the two clubs, although they did lose both encounters last season, something they’ll be keen to put right here.

For Fulham, it’s been a frustrating few weeks. Marco Silva’s side have lost each of their last three Premier League matches, having won the previous three, and they now need a result to stop the slide. Their form away from home will be a concern for Silva, as the Cottagers have picked up just one point from four league trips this season, conceding nine goals and scoring only three.

The London side can take some encouragement from their 2-1 victory at St James’ Park back in February, but replicating that result will be far from easy. Fulham have managed only two wins from their last ten away games in all competitions, and with defensive issues mounting they’ll need a much-improved performance to get anything from this one.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have been excellent on home soil. They’ve only lost at St James’ Park to Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal this season, and that record will give them plenty of confidence heading into this weekend’s clash. The Magpies have kept seven clean sheets across all competitions and their ability to control games at home should see them firmly in the driving seat here.

The Magpies have been clinical at home and tend to start fast, something that could put Fulham under pressure right from the first whistle.

Fulham will need to be disciplined and sharp in transition if they’re to have any hope of taking something from this match. But given their recent form and defensive fragility, it’s hard to see them keeping Newcastle at bay for ninety minutes.

I’m expecting a comfortable afternoon for the home side. With Newcastle’s home strength and Fulham’s away struggles, this one looks like it could end in a routine win for Eddie Howe’s men, potentially with another clean sheet to add to their growing tally.



