How to watch live football on tv today, including Leeds Utd v West Ham United live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch Leeds Utd vs West Ham

The Leeds vs Rangers match will be televised on live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The kick off is at 8pm, with coverage starting at 7 pm. You can also stream the match on Sky Go.

You can also go in play with Bet365:

Watch Leeds Utd vs West Ham LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Leeds come into this match without a win in their last three league outings, most recently picking up a point away at Burnley.

That run has left Daniel Farke’s side sitting sixteenth in the table with eight points from their opening eight matches. For a team that looked so strong at home last season, the recent dip will be worrying for fans who will be hoping a Friday night under the lights can reignite their form.

Elland Road was once a fortress under Farke, with Leeds going twenty-three home games unbeaten before Tottenham ended that run earlier this season. All four of Leeds’ home league matches so far have been level at half-time, suggesting a pattern of tight, competitive contests. However, their record against West Ham doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The Lilywhites haven’t beaten the Hammers at Elland Road since 2005, losing three and drawing one of their last four meetings here.

Goals have been hard to come by for Leeds. They’ve found the net just seven times in eight league games, the joint fourth lowest total in the division.

Only the bottom three sides have scored fewer, and that lack of cutting edge has prevented them from turning good performances into wins. Farke will be hoping that home support can help his players rediscover their spark in front of goal.

For West Ham, the situation looks even bleaker.

They sit nineteenth in the table with only four points, having won just one of their eight league matches. Monday night’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford summed up their struggles, and Nuno Espirito Santo is still searching for his first victory since taking charge. His team has scored just six goals all season and only once in his three matches in charge, that coming in a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Confidence is low in the Hammers’ camp, but their recent record against Leeds offers a glimmer of hope. They’ve lost just one of their last nine meetings with the Whites and have scored at least twice in each of their last seven encounters between the sides. Those numbers suggest the East London club tend to find joy in this fixture, even when struggling elsewhere.

Leeds will see this as a must win game to avoid slipping further down the table, while West Ham know that defeat here would leave them seven points adrift of their opponents and in serious early season trouble. With both teams battling for form, it feels like one of those games where nerves could play a big part.

I’m expecting a close contest at Elland Road. Leeds’ home crowd should give them a lift, but West Ham’s physicality and past success in this fixture make them dangerous opponents. With both sides struggling in front of goal, a low-scoring draw might be the most likely outcome, though a narrow Leeds win would do wonders for their confidence heading into the next round of fixtures.