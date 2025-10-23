Nottingham Forest vs Porto live streaming. Where to watch on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Forest v Porto live streaming

You can watch the Nottingham Forest v Porto Europa League match live on Tnt Sport 1 or Tnt Sports Ultimate in the UK. Kick off time is at 8PM.

Thursday night marks the beginning of a new era at Nottingham Forest as Sean Dyche takes charge of his first game when FC Porto visit the City Ground in the Europa League. The former Burnley and Everton manager was appointed earlier this week following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, who lasted just 39 days in the job.

It’s been a turbulent season for Forest, who are already on their third head coach of the campaign. Nuno Espirito Santo departed in September after a poor start, and Postecoglou followed soon after, leaving Dyche to pick up the pieces of a side that has struggled badly both domestically and in Europe.

Forest’s Europa League campaign has yet to get going. They opened with a 2-2 draw away to Real Betis before losing at home to FC Midtjylland, leaving them outside the top 24 places that would secure progression to the knockout phase. Dyche’s first task will be to spark a reaction and restore some belief to a team low on confidence.

It won’t be easy, though. Porto arrive in Nottingham in superb form, having won both of their opening Europa League fixtures against Salzburg and Crvena Zvezda. Francesco Farioli’s team are also flying high at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, unbeaten after eight matches with seven wins and a draw.

Their most recent league outing ended in a goalless draw against Benfica, but that result was still enough to keep them top of the table. With a 100 percent record in Europe so far this season, Porto will come into this one full of confidence and intent on maintaining their perfect run.

For Dyche, this game offers an opportunity to make an immediate impression. Known for his discipline and organisation, he’ll be looking to tighten up a Forest side that has been far too easy to play against in recent weeks. The City Ground crowd will no doubt give him a warm welcome, but they’ll also expect to see signs of improvement straight away.

Forest’s home form has been poor, but a European night under the lights could provide the spark they need. Dyche has built his reputation on creating resilient and hard-working teams, and that’s exactly what Forest will need if they are to get anything from this one.

Porto, meanwhile, have shown their quality at both ends of the pitch, and with their experience in European competition, they’ll fancy their chances of extending Forest’s misery. Dyche’s men will have to be at their very best to stop the Portuguese champions and give their fans something to believe in again.

This will be a real test for Nottingham Forest’s new boss, but it’s also a chance to draw a line under the chaos of recent weeks. With the City Ground in full voice, Dyche will be hoping his tenure begins with a statement performance against one of Europe’s most consistent sides.