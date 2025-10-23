Kick off is fast approaching on Thursday night as Crystal Palace host AEK Larnaca in their UEFA Conference League group clash at Selhurst Park.

The match is live on TnT Sport 3 TV Channel with a kick off time of 8PM from Selhurst Park this evening.

After both sides impressed on Matchday One, this fixture has the makings of an entertaining contest but Palace will be expected to make their home advantage count.

Oliver Glasner’s Palace began their European campaign in perfect fashion with a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, but they have stumbled slightly since then.

Their record 19 game unbeaten run was ended by Everton before the international break, and they dropped more points at the weekend in a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Bournemouth. Glasner will be eager to see his team return to winning ways here, especially in what will be the club’s first-ever home game in the main draw of a major European competition.

Despite that recent dip, Palace have been extremely strong at Selhurst Park. They are unbeaten at home since February, with eight wins and five draws in that time. Four of their last five matches here have ended level after 90 minutes, but the quality and depth of this squad should give them the edge against a Larnaca side that struggles on the road.

AEK Larnaca pulled off one of the biggest shocks of Matchday One when they thrashed AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in Cyprus, but replicating that kind of performance away from home will be a huge challenge. The Cypriot side have been poor travellers in Europe, failing to win any of their last four away games in continental competition, with three defeats and one draw in that run.

Domestically, Larnaca have enjoyed a solid start, but their away form continues to be a major concern. During their Europa League qualifying campaign earlier this season, they lost three of their four away ties, conceding heavily in the process.

Against a Palace team that has shown defensive resilience with Glasner’s men conceding just eight goals in their 12 matches prior to the Bournemouth draw, the visitors will need something special to take points back to Cyprus.

Palace’s organisation under Glasner has been one of their biggest strengths. They limited Dynamo Kyiv to just one shot on target in their opening group match and have looked composed and well drilled throughout their European journey so far.

Larnaca, on the other hand, will arrive knowing that a repeat of their Matchday One heroics could put them in a strong position to qualify from the group for the first time in their history. But given their away record and Palace’s impressive home form, that seems an uphill battle.

I’m expecting Palace to control proceedings and mark this special European night with a win. Larnaca might make it competitive for a while, but Glasner’s side should have too much quality and experience to let this one slip away at Selhurst Park.