How to watch Brann v Rangers live streaming on tv with Europa League match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Kick off is at 5.45pm on Thursday evening, 23rd October as Rangers travel to Norway to face SK Brann in the Europa League.



Danny Röhl takes charge of his first European game as Rangers manager, hoping to spark an immediate turnaround for the Scottish giants.

Brann head into this one sitting inside the top twenty four of the Europa League group after a mixed start to their campaign.

They were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Lille on Matchday One but bounced back well with a 1-0 home victory over Utrecht last time out. Under Freyr Alexandersson, the Norwegian side have developed a strong home record, winning each of their last five matches across all competitions.

Their last defeat in Bergen came in this very competition back in August against Swedish side Häcken, and they’ll be keen to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself here.

Confidence will be high among the Brann supporters, especially given their positive record against Scottish opposition.

This is the first meeting between these two clubs, but Brann remain unbeaten against teams from Scotland with one win and one draw from their previous encounters. Four of their last five home victories have come by a single goal margin, suggesting that even when they win, they rarely do it comfortably.

For Rangers, the focus is on a fresh start. After weeks of speculation about the managerial situation, German coach Danny Röhl has officially taken the reins following the sacking of Russell Martin.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has built a reputation for his tactical discipline and resilience under pressure, and he will need every ounce of that to steady the ship at Ibrox.

Rangers’ recent European record makes for grim reading. They’ve lost five successive matches in Europe, conceding fourteen goals in that time. Away from home, the situation isn’t much better with just one win in all competitions since March, alongside seven draws and four defeats. Röhl’s first challenge is to stop the rot and restore belief to a squad that has looked fragile in recent weeks.

Domestically, Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at the weekend under interim boss Steven Smith, and fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the direction of the club. This fixture, therefore, represents a chance for Röhl to make an early statement, both to his players and the supporters.

Brann have shown they can be a dangerous side at home, but their tendency to win by narrow margins might leave the door open for Rangers to nick a result. The Norwegian outfit have won five of their last seven European home games, yet their defensive frailties mean this could be closer than many expect.

I’m not expecting a high scoring affair in Bergen, but this feels like an opportunity for Rangers to show a bit of fight and discipline under their new manager. Brann’s form and home advantage make them favourites, but I think Röhl’s arrival could inspire a reaction and I’m backing Rangers to earn at least a draw in what should be a tight and competitive contest.