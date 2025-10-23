How to watch Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Aston Villa v Go Ahead Eagles kicks off at 5.45pm on Thursday 23rd October, with the match live on TNT Sports 1.



Or you just watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Aston Villa v Go Ahead Eagles LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Unai Emery’s side have made a flying start to their European campaign, and they’ll be looking to make it three wins from three in the League Phase when they step out at De Adelaarshorst.

Villa come into this one in excellent form, having won each of their last five matches in all competitions.

That run includes two impressive Europa League victories — a 1-0 home win against Bologna and a commanding 2-0 success away at Feyenoord. Emery’s side are brimming with confidence and seem to have completely turned their season around after a slow start.

Emery, the most successful manager in Europa League history, knows exactly what it takes to go deep in this competition.

Villa’s European pedigree has also been strong in recent years, with eleven wins from their last fifteen major European group stage matches. A win in the Netherlands would mark another step forward in what’s shaping up to be a serious push for silverware this season.

This is Villa’s second visit to the Netherlands in this campaign, and their record against Dutch opposition makes for pleasant reading. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Dutch clubs, winning five and drawing one, and will be confident of extending that run on Thursday night.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Europa League adventure. After losing 1-0 to Bologna in their opener, they bounced back with a spirited 2-1 win away at Panathinaikos on Matchday Two, their first European win of the season. However, that remains their only victory in their last five matches across all competitions.

Melvin Boel’s team come into this fixture after a 2-1 defeat away to PSV at the weekend, and their home form hasn’t been much better. They’ve won just two of their last eight games at De Adelaarshorst, scoring only nine goals during that run. For all their spirit, the Eagles’ lack of firepower could make this a long night against an in-form Premier League side.

Villa’s comeback win at Tottenham on Sunday showed how far they’ve come in recent weeks. The fight, resilience and belief that Emery has instilled in his team were all on display, and that kind of attitude should serve them well here.

From my point of view, this looks like another opportunity for Aston Villa to underline their growing strength under Emery.

Go Ahead Eagles will fight hard in front of their home fans, but the quality, experience and momentum of this Villa side should be too much for them. I’m expecting a professional, composed performance from the visitors and a third straight Europa League win to keep their European ambitions firmly on track.