BAFTA and Oscar-qualifying short film The Second Time Around, starring Hannah Onslow and Caroline Goodall, will be broadcast on Film4 and Channel 4 VOD this November following an acclaimed festival run.

The fantasy-drama marks the directorial debut of Jack Howard, best known as one half of the British comedy duo Jack & Dean. Set on a rainy London night, the film follows a young waitress (Onslow) closing a café who encounters a mysterious older woman (Goodall), leading to an unexpected and emotional revelation.

Goodall, celebrated for her collaborations with Steven Spielberg on Schindler’s List and Hook, stars opposite rising talent Onslow, who recently appeared in BBC’s This City is Ours. Their performances anchor the film’s haunting exploration of connection, memory and time.

The Second Time Around premiered at the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival in Los Angeles, where it won the Best Sci-Fi Award, propelling it into BAFTA and Oscar contention. The film has also been shortlisted for Best British Short at the Iris Prize, earning its Film4 and Channel 4 broadcast slot.

Produced by Ash Horne and Max Marlow, the project is presented by 42 Management & Production. Horne, co-founder of CANTSEE and former Creative Director at Oscar-winning Slick Films, previously executive produced the Cate Blanchett-backed Marion. Marlow, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, produced the 2024 Academy Award-shortlisted Good Boy starring Ben Whishaw.

Filmed in Ealing, West London, with support from the West London Film Office, the production was backed by LGBTQ+ mental health charity MindOut. The film continues its international festival journey through 2025, with upcoming screenings at the Norwich and Leeds Film Festivals.

The Second Time Around has already earned multiple accolades, including Best Performance at the Cine International Film Festival, and selections at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Indy Shorts, Bend Film Festival, and Women Over 50 Film Festival.

With its compelling performances, cinematic craft and emotional depth, The Second Time Around cements Jack Howard’s transition from comedy creator to an exciting new voice in British drama.