How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Real Madrid vs Juventus kicks off at 8.00pm on Wednesday and will be streamed live on TnT Sports 5.

Or you just watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Real Madrid v Juventus LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Real Madrid welcome Juventus to the Santiago Bernabéu for one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League week. Two European heavyweights go head-to-head, but based on current form, this could be a tough evening for the Italian side.

Real Madrid have made a flying start under Xabi Alonso, winning eleven of their first twelve matches in all competitions. They sit second in their Champions League group, level on points with Bayern Munich but behind only on goal difference after a dominant 5-0 win away at Kairat Almaty last time out. The Spanish giants will now be aiming to make it three wins from three in Europe, and with their home form as strong as it is, that looks more than achievable.

The numbers are impressive. Real Madrid have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight home matches and have not lost at the Bernabéu since April. They’ve also won three of their last four meetings with Juventus in competitive fixtures, and with the momentum they have, Xabi Alonso will be expecting nothing less than another victory.

The last time these two sides met, it was a closely fought contest, but this time Real look a different proposition. Since edging past Marseille 2-1 in September, they have produced some devastating attacking football, hammering Kairat 6-0 in their second Champions League game before adding two more La Liga wins to their tally. Everything seems to be clicking under Alonso, and his team are playing with confidence and control.

For Juventus, the situation could hardly be more different. Igor Tudor’s side are still searching for their first Champions League win of the season. In Serie A, things haven’t been much better. Before the international break, Juve went on a run of five consecutive draws before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Como at the weekend.

That loss ended a long unbeaten streak in the league, and it highlighted just how much the Old Lady are struggling in front of goal. They’ve failed to score in their last two matches in all competitions, and facing a Real Madrid side in this kind of form is about as difficult as it gets.

There has at least been some entertainment in Juventus’ games lately, with five of their last seven fixtures seeing both teams score. The same has happened in seven of their last ten Champions League away matches, suggesting that they might at least get on the scoresheet even if keeping Madrid out looks unlikely.

All signs point towards another strong performance from Real Madrid. Their home record, attacking firepower and confidence under Alonso make them clear favourites, and I’m expecting them to take full control of this group. Juventus may battle hard, but right now, the gulf between these sides looks significant. I’m backing Real to win comfortably and make it ten straight home victories in all competitions.