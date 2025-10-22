How to watch live football on tv today, including Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Kick off time for Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool is at 8pm, and you can watch this Champions League tie live on TnT Sports 1 channel.

Liverpool travel to Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Both sides sit on three points after two games, and this one already feels like a pivotal fixture in the group.

Eintracht Frankfurt began their European campaign in perfect fashion with a dominant 5-1 home win over Galatasaray, but they were brought crashing back down to earth on Matchday Two, losing 5-1 to Atletico Madrid. Dino Toppmöller’s side are one of the most entertaining teams to watch in Europe right now — their last ten matches have all produced at least three goals, and nine of those have seen four or more.

The problem for Frankfurt is that their defensive record has been poor. They’ve won just one of their last five games in all competitions and have conceded seven goals in their last two home matches. That kind of vulnerability will give Liverpool encouragement, especially with the attacking quality they possess.

For Liverpool, this feels like a must-win game. After four consecutive defeats in all competitions, including a 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, questions are beginning to mount over Arne Slot’s management. The Reds’ title-winning form from last season has completely deserted them, and this trip to Frankfurt comes at a time when they badly need to rebuild confidence.

Slot has never lost four games in a row before in his managerial career, and this run will be a real test of his ability to steady the ship. The good news for Liverpool fans is that their record in the Champions League group stages has been outstanding. They’ve won thirteen of their last fifteen group-stage games, and they’ll need that pedigree to shine through once again in Germany.

Both teams love to attack but struggle defensively, which makes this one almost certain to produce goals. Frankfurt’s open style of play leaves them exposed, while Liverpool’s high press and quick transitions could punish them heavily if the hosts take risks.

From my point of view, this could be one of the most entertaining games of the week. Frankfurt will push forward and create chances, but Liverpool’s attacking strength should make the difference. Players like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez will fancy their chances against a leaky back line, and if the Reds can rediscover their composure in front of goal, they should have enough to come out on top.

I’m expecting plenty of goals at Deutsche Bank Park, but I think Liverpool’s firepower will win the day. This is a huge opportunity for Arne Slot’s side to stop the rot and get their European campaign back on track.