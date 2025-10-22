Monaco v Tottenham live streaming on tv, with match commentary, kick off time and team news today.

Kick off is at 8pm with a broadcast on TnT Sports 5 as Tottenham Hotspur travel to the French Riviera to take on Monaco in the Champions League.



Both sides have made solid, if slightly unpredictable, starts to their European campaigns, and this clash at the Stade Louis II promises goals and drama in equal measure.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Monaco. Draws against Manchester City and Nice, signalled the end of Adi Hütter’s time as manager.

Belgian coach Sébastien Pocognoli has stepped in to try and steady the ship, but his first game in charge didn’t go to plan. Les Rouge et Blanc were held to a draw by struggling Angers in Ligue 1, leaving them four points off the top of the table and still searching for consistency.

At home, Monaco have at least been difficult to beat. They remain unbeaten at the Stade Louis II this season, with three wins and two draws, but their recent European record tells a different story.

The French side have won only one of their last four Champions League fixtures and have conceded at least twice in each of their last three games in the competition. Pocognoli’s first task will be to plug the defensive gaps that have been costing his team dearly.

Tottenham arrive in France looking to continue their unbeaten start to this year’s Champions League campaign. A 2-1 win over Villarreal and a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Bodo/Glimt have given Thomas Frank’s side a solid platform to build from.

Spurs have shown resilience in Europe, but they head into this one after a frustrating domestic defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday ,their second home loss of the season.

Frank will want a reaction from his players, and Spurs have generally travelled well this season. They’ve scored at least two goals in each of their five away matches across all competitions, which will give them plenty of belief heading into this one. Five of their last six games have seen both teams score, and with Monaco’s defensive struggles, I think there’ll be goals.

For all of Monaco’s attacking flair, their defensive issues have been persistent. They’ve now gone ten consecutive matches without a clean sheet in all competitions, something that Pocognoli will be desperate to fix. However, facing a Tottenham side that is free flowing in attack under Frank will make that task a difficult one.

From my perspective, this game has goals written all over it. Both sides like to play on the front foot, neither have looked solid at the back, and there’s enough attacking talent on show to make this a thrilling contest.

Tottenham’s away form gives them a slight edge, but Monaco’s strong home record means it could be close.

I’m expecting an open, entertaining match with chances at both ends, but I fancy Spurs to have just enough cutting edge to edge past Monaco and maintain their unbeaten European run under Thomas Frank.