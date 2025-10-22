Netflix has announced that Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on 29 January 2026 and Part 2 following on 26 February 2026. The hit Shondaland series returns with eight new episodes and a fresh romantic focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

Bridgerton Premiere Date

This season centres on Benedict, the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family, who has little desire to settle down despite watching both of his brothers find love. His carefree attitude is tested when he encounters a mysterious “Lady in Silver” at his mother’s masquerade ball, setting the stage for another sweeping romance filled with intrigue, scandal and society’s ever-watchful eye.

Showrunner Jess Brownell returns alongside executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. The ensemble cast features Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, and Ruth Gemmell, among others. New faces joining the ton include Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao, and Katie Leung.

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s biggest global hits, with each season ranking among the streamer’s most popular series. The franchise has also expanded beyond the screen with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, live fan experiences such as The Queen’s Ball, and a range of lifestyle and fashion collaborations inspired by its Regency world.

With the promise of lavish settings, forbidden romance and a touch of mystery, Season 4 looks set to captivate fans once again as Benedict’s journey unfolds across two highly anticipated instalments.