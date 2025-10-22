The Troll 2 streamer unveiled the official trailer, teasing an epic continuation of the monster hit that became Netflix’s most popular non English language film following its 2022 release, with over 100 million views.

Troll 2 Premiere Date:

Netflix has confirmed that Troll 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Norwegian blockbuster Troll, will launch worldwide on 1 December.

The new film promises higher stakes, deadlier threats and a colossal new megatroll wreaking havoc across Norway. Returning to lead the cast are Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, joined by newcomer Sara Khorami. The film is directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave, Troll) and produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud for Motion Blur.

Picking up after the events of the first film, Troll 2 follows adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris as they confront a new troll awakening that unleashes chaos across the country. To stop the creature’s deadly rampage, they must delve deep into Norway’s ancient myths in a race against time to save their homeland from destruction.

Director Roar Uthaug said, “I am thrilled to give audiences a bigger bite of what’s to come. Diving deeper into Norse mythology and building this monstrous adventure has been an incredible experience—one I believe will delight fans and draw in new ones.”

Producer Espen Horn added, “We approached Troll 2 with Nordic mythological humility, but quickly caught Nora’s ‘Hey ho, let’s go’ spirit, charging ahead with Netflix Nordic as our partners.”

Producer Kristian Strand Sinkerud teased an action-packed spectacle: “From epic après-ski adventures to the kind of wild surprises you’d only expect in a Troll film, get ready for laughs, chills, and maybe even a little mischief.”

With its mix of folklore, thrilling action and breathtaking Norwegian landscapes, Troll 2 looks set to deliver another global phenomenon when it storms onto Netflix this December.