How to watch Villarreal vs Man City live streaming on tv today, with Champions League match commentary, kick off time and team news.

The Villarreal vs Man City Champions League fixture kicks off at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday. The match will be shown live on TnT Sports 1 in the UK.



Manchester City travel to Spain to face Villarreal tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to build on their recent Premier League form and get their European campaign firmly back on track.

Villarreal are still searching for their first win in this year’s Champions League after losing 1-0 to Tottenham in their opening match before rescuing a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus thanks to a late goal. That draw against the Italian giants was the start of a frustrating run for Marcelino’s team, who have since lost 3-1 away to Real Madrid and thrown away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis at the weekend.

Despite those setbacks, Villarreal are usually a dangerous side at home. They’ve scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine matches at the Estadio de la Ceramica, and their attacking quality could trouble a Manchester City defence that hasn’t always looked secure in Europe. With the crowd behind them, they’ll fancy their chances of making this a real contest.

Manchester City, on the other hand, come into this game after a frustrating 2-2 draw away to Monaco in their previous Champions League outing. A last-minute penalty denied them all three points, but they’ve responded well in the Premier League with wins against Brentford and Everton. Those results have helped steady things for Guardiola, whose team have won six and drawn two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

City’s performances have been much improved lately, particularly defensively. They’ve kept five clean sheets in their last eight matches, allowing just thirteen shots on target in that period. That defensive stability, combined with their attacking power, makes them favourites heading into Tuesday night’s fixture. However, they’ll need to improve their away form in Europe, City have lost four of their last five Champions League away games, which is a statistic Guardiola will be desperate to change.

Erling Haaland once again looks like City’s biggest threat. The Norwegian striker has been in sensational form, scoring twice against Everton at the weekend and opening the scoring in six of his last seven appearances for club and country. That run includes the first goals against Napoli and Monaco in this season’s Champions League, and he’ll be eager to add Villarreal to that list.

For Guardiola, there’s also comfort in his personal record , he’s unbeaten in eight previous meetings with Villarreal. That experience and City’s current form should give them confidence, even if their recent European away record leaves room for improvement.

I’m expecting a competitive game with plenty of attacking football, but City’s quality, especially the form of Erling Haaland should see them through. Villarreal will likely find the net, given their strong home scoring record, but I’m backing Manchester City to edge it and claim an important win on the road as they look to reassert their dominance in Europe.