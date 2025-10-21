How to watch live football on tv today, including Arsenal v West Ham Utd live stream, match commentary, kick off time, Champions League team news and TV channel today.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime today.



Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates for what promises to be a fascinating Champions League encounter. The Gunners are in terrific form both at home and in Europe and they will be looking to maintain that momentum as they continue their quest for a first ever Champions League trophy.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League after winning six of their first eight games and that 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday kept them three points clear of Manchester City. Confidence is high and Mikel Arteta will want his team to carry that same energy into Europe where they have also made a perfect start to their campaign.

The Gunners have won both of their opening Champions League fixtures by the same scoreline of 2-0 and they remain one of only two teams in the competition yet to concede a goal. Arteta’s side have been excellent defensively with eleven clean sheets from their last fourteen home games in European group stages. Only one of their last eight Champions League matches at the Emirates has seen both sides score which underlines just how strong they have become on home soil.

Atletico Madrid will not make things easy though. Since their late defeat at Anfield in September, Diego Simeone’s team have gone six games unbeaten in all competitions including a 5-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday Two. That result showed that they are still capable of turning it on in Europe when it matters most.

However, their away form this season tells a different story. Atletico are yet to win any of their first five matches on the road in all competitions but every one of those games has seen both teams find the net. They have scored exactly once in four of their last five away fixtures and that consistency in front of goal could give them a chance here even if they have struggled to get over the line.

This game feels like it could go either way but Arsenal’s form at home gives them the edge. Atletico are experienced and resilient but Arsenal’s pace and attacking quality should cause them real problems.

I expect the visitors to get on the scoresheet but I am backing Arsenal to continue their winning run. With the crowd behind them and confidence flowing through the squad, this feels like another big night for the Gunners as they look to cement their place at the top of the group.