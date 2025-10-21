How to watch Newcastle Utd vs Benfica live streaming on tv today, with Champions League match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Newcastle v Benfica Champions League tie kicks off at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday at St James Park The match will be shown live on TnT Sports 2 and TnT Sports Ultimate.



Newcastle United return to Champions League action at St James’ Park, looking to build on their impressive 4-0 win away to Union Saint-Gilloise last time out. Eddie Howe’s side were ruthless in Belgium and will be hoping for a similar performance when they welcome Portuguese giants Benfica to Tyneside.

The Magpies lost 2-1 at home to Barcelona on Matchday One, but that victory in Belgium has given them a much-needed boost in confidence. They now face a Benfica side who have endured a rough start to their European campaign, suffering defeats to both Qarabag and Chelsea in their opening two fixtures. With home advantage on their side, Newcastle will see this as a golden opportunity to take control of their group.

A win here would mark Newcastle’s first set of back-to-back Champions League victories since 2003, something that would underline their progress under Eddie Howe. The concern, however, is their recent form at St James’ Park in European competition. The Magpies have lost their last three home Champions League games, and they’ll need to shake off that trend to make Tuesday night a memorable one.

Newcastle’s overall form has been mixed this season. They’ve lost at home to Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal, but their attacking play continues to create chances. Striker Nick Woltemade has been a bright spark, scoring in five of his last six appearances, and he’ll be crucial once again as Howe looks for more cutting edge in the final third.

Benfica, meanwhile, come into this fixture having drawn 0-0 with Porto before beating Chaves 2-0 in the Portuguese league. This will be their fourth straight away match, and fatigue could become a factor. Under Jose Mourinho, Benfica have shown glimpses of resilience, but their Champions League form has been worrying, they’ve failed to score in both group-stage games so far.

Mourinho’s record in England is well known, but his Benfica side will need to defy the odds to take something from this match. They’ve won just one of their last nine European away games in England, though they have lost only one of their last fifteen away fixtures in all competitions, showing that they’re still a tough team to break down.

From my point of view, this could be a tight and tense affair. Newcastle will want to make amends after their defeat to Brighton at the weekend, and the crowd at St James’ Park will be right behind them. Benfica have the experience to frustrate opponents, but the Magpies’ energy and attacking quality might just give them the edge.

I’m expecting both teams to score, but with the momentum Newcastle gained from their win in Belgium, I’m backing Eddie Howe’s men to find a way to get the job done and secure a vital home victory in their Champions League campaign.