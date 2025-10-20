How to watch West Ham Utd vs Brentford live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Its West Ham v Brentford at the London Stadium tonight. Kick off is at 8pm, and you can catch the match live on Sky Sports Premier Main Event in the UK.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for West Ham, who are still searching for their first home point of the campaign.

This will be their first game at the London Stadium under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, and there’s real hope that his arrival can spark a much needed turnaround. His tenure began with a decent 1-1 draw at Everton, but that was followed by a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal before the international break.

The Hammers have struggled badly in East London so far. Heading into the weekend, they had conceded a league high sixteen goals, ten of which have come at home. Heavy defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham have only added to the frustration, and with four straight losses in London derbies already this season, Monday night feels like a big opportunity to reset under the lights.

West Ham’s record against Brentford at home doesn’t inspire much confidence either. They’ve managed just one win from four Premier League meetings with the Bees at the London Stadium, losing the other three. Still, with a new manager and a packed home crowd behind them, this could be the moment Nuno’s side finally find some form.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been inconsistent themselves. Keith Andrews’ team were expected to struggle this season, but they’ve shown glimpses of quality, picking up seven points from their first seven matches. The issue is that every single one of those points has come at home, on the road, they’ve lost all three games, scoring just three goals in the process.

The Bees have struggled away from the Gtech Community Stadium for some time now. They haven’t scored more than once in seven of their last eight Premier League away games, and that lack of attacking punch has made it difficult for them to turn good performances into points.

Both sides head into this one under pressure, and I can’t help but feel it could be a nervy affair. West Ham will want to give their fans something to cheer after a dismal home record, while Brentford will be desperate to prove they can finally pick up points away from home.

With both defences looking shaky and both teams needing a win, I’m expecting goals and plenty of drama. That said, with so little between the two sides at the moment, a draw wouldn’t surprise me even if it doesn’t do much to ease the pressure on either manager.