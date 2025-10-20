Netflix has unveiled the first look at Run Away, a new limited series based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel. The eight part thriller will premiere globally on January 1, 2026, continuing Netflix’s long running collaboration with the acclaimed author.

The series stars James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch, and follows the success of Quay Street Productions’ 2025 hit Missing You. Produced by Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios, Run Away is written by Danny Brocklehurst, with Coben serving as executive producer through his company Final Twist Productions.

Set in the UK, the story follows Simon Greene (Nesbitt), whose seemingly perfect life unravels when his eldest daughter Paige disappears. When he finally finds her vulnerable and addicted in a city park, a violent confrontation changes everything, propelling Simon into a dangerous underworld that exposes dark secrets threatening to destroy his family.

In true Harlan Coben style, Run Away explores themes of family, loss and deception, blending emotional storytelling with suspenseful twists. The series relocates Coben’s original US setting to Manchester and the North West of England, where filming took place.

The ensemble cast also includes Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Joe McGann, and Amy Gledhill. Episodes are directed by Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota, with Guy Hescott as series producer and Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, and Danny Brocklehurst among the executive producers.

Run Away marks the thirteenth Harlan Coben title for Netflix, following global hits including Fool Me Once, The Stranger, Stay Close and Gone For Good. His Netflix adaptations, produced in partnership with local creatives worldwide, have been released in multiple languages and consistently rank among the platform’s most-watched dramas.

With Run Away, Coben once again delivers a gripping, emotionally charged mystery that promises to captivate viewers when it lands on Netflix at the start of 2026.