How to watch live football on tv today, including Liverpool vs Man Utd live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Kick off time for Liverpool v Man Utd is at 4.30pm, and you can watch the action live on Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Or you can simply watch live in play with Bet365:

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester Utd LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

All eyes will be on Anfield this Sunday for what is undoubtedly the Premier League’s headline fixture of the weekend, as Liverpool host fierce rivals Manchester United.

For both sides, this feels like a crucial moment in their seasons, Liverpool are desperate to stop their slide, while United have the chance to close the gap on the reigning champions.

It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Liverpool. After a near perfect start to the campaign, Arne Slot’s side hit a rough patch before the international break, suffering consecutive Premier League defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, either side of a Champions League loss away to Galatasaray.

Three straight defeats in all competitions is not what anyone expected from a side that looked so sharp early on.

The big positive for Liverpool is that all those losses came away from home. Back at Anfield, they have been unbeatable this season, winning all five of their home games in all competitions. The energy from the Kop and the comfort of familiar surroundings could be exactly what Slot’s team need to rediscover their rhythm.

For Manchester United, this is a huge opportunity. It might have seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago, but a win on Merseyside would take Ruben Amorim’s team to within two points of the champions. The problem, however, is consistency, United have yet to win back to back league games under Amorim, and breaking that run at Anfield would be no small task.

Liverpool’s discipline has been a concern recently, with young full back Conor Bradley collecting five yellow cards in his last eight appearances. Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, continues to be the main threat despite a quiet start to the season. The Egyptian has an extraordinary record in this fixture, scoring in eleven of his last thirteen games against United.

Both teams have found the net in three of the last four meetings between these old rivals, and there’s rarely a dull moment when they clash. Liverpool have also won four of the last seven encounters between the two sides at Anfield, which underlines just how dominant they’ve been on home turf.

From my point of view, this one has all the ingredients for a classic. Liverpool will be determined to respond in front of their fans, while United know a win could change the complexion of their season. Given the attacking quality on both sides, I’m expecting goals and plenty of intensity from the first whistle.

It’s a fixture that never disappoints, and with so much at stake for both clubs, Sunday’s clash at Anfield promises to be another memorable chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries.