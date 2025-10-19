How to watch Aston Villa v Spurs (Tottenham) live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the weekend. Kick off is at 2pm, and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event.



Both sides are in good form heading into Matchday Eight, and I’m expecting an entertaining clash in North London.

Spurs have made a fantastic start under new manager Thomas Frank, losing just once in all competitions so far this season. With six wins, three draws and only a single defeat to their name, Tottenham sit third in the Premier League, just two points behind rivals Arsenal at the top. Frank’s impact has been clear, with Spurs looking sharper and more organised than they have in recent seasons.

That said, there’s still a small question mark over Tottenham’s home form. They’ve only managed to win three of their last seventeen top flight matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and even under Frank, they’ve taken just one victory from their first three home league games this campaign. If Spurs want to keep pace in the title race, they’ll need to start turning their stadium back into a fortress.

Goals seem likely here too. Five of the last six meetings between these two sides in North London have seen both teams score, and interestingly, none of the last twenty Premier League encounters between them have ended in a draw. History suggests this fixture usually delivers drama, and I can’t see this one being any different.

Aston Villa appear to have found their rhythm again after a very slow start to the season. Unai Emery’s side went six games without a win at the beginning of the campaign, but they turned things around impressively before the international break, stringing together four consecutive victories across all competitions.

Villa’s recent success includes an important Europa League win away at Feyenoord, but their away form remains a bit of a concern. That victory in Rotterdam is their only triumph in their last six competitive away fixtures. Still, Villa can take encouragement from their recent record against Spurs, they’ve won three of their last five trips to North London.

The Villans haven’t always been the quickest starters either, scoring the opening goal in just two of their Premier League games so far this season. If they fall behind early here, it could be a long afternoon for them, especially given Tottenham’s attacking strength and confidence under Frank.

I’m expecting an open and competitive game on Sunday. Both teams have plenty of quality going forward, and I can definitely see goals at both ends. However, with Tottenham’s current momentum and their position near the top of the table, I’m backing them to edge it, perhaps by a single goal in what should be a cracking contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.