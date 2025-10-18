How to watch Fulham v Arsenal live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

Fulham vs Arsenal FC kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday 18th October and will be streamed live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK



Fulham return from the international break looking to put a stop to their recent slump in form, and I have to say, this feels like a tough assignment for Marco Silva’s side. The Cottagers suffered Premier League defeats before the break, losing 3-1 away to both Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

You have to go back to the spring of 2023 to find the last time Fulham lost three league games in a row, and they’ll be desperate to avoid a repeat here.

The good news for Fulham is that their home form has been solid this season. They’ve scored in all five of their matches at Craven Cottage across all competitions, and both teams have found the net in eight of their last ten meetings with Arsenal.

Arsenal come into this game full of confidence. Mikel Arteta’s men have taken sixteen points from their opening seven matches and sit top of the Premier League heading into Matchday Eight. Since that 1-0 defeat at Anfield in August, they’ve gone unbeaten in seven across all competitions and have won three of their last four in the league.

Arteta’s side have also shown impressive resilience on the road, picking up away wins at Manchester United and Newcastle, results that underline their growing maturity as genuine title contenders.

The Gunners have won five of their last seven visits to Craven Cottage, although they haven’t managed a victory there since March 2023, so they’ll be keen to put that right this weekend.

For Fulham, keeping things tight at the back will be key, but that’s been easier said than done. They’ve managed just one clean sheet in their last sixteen Premier League games, which is worrying when you’re facing one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the country.

Arsenal’s consistency has been their biggest strength so far. They’ve won eight of their ten matches in all competitions this season and look every bit like a team capable of going the distance in the title race. That said, London derbies can always spring a surprise, and Craven Cottage has proven to be a tricky place for the Gunners in recent years.

Still, I’m expecting Arsenal’s quality to shine through. With their attacking rhythm clicking and confidence sky high, this feels like another chance for Arteta’s side to make a statement. Fulham will battle hard, and I think they’ll find the net, but I’m backing the league leaders to come away with all three points.