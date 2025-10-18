How to watch live football on tv today, including Burnley v Leeds Utd live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

The Burnley v Leeds Utd Premier League game will not be broadcast in the UK due to 3PM blackout rules. The kick off time is at 3PM, Saturday October 18th.

It might still be early in the Premier League season, but this already feels like a huge game for both Burnley and Leeds.

With just seven matches played, both sides are looking to gain some breathing room from the bottom of the table, and I get the sense this could be one of those fixtures that has real significance later in the campaign.

Burnley have picked up only one win since returning to the top flight, but the good news for Vincent Kompany’s side is that the victory came against fellow promoted team Sunderland. They’ve shown flashes of quality without quite finding consistency, and with all four of their points coming at Turf Moor, there’s at least some home comfort heading into Saturday’s clash.

These two know each other well after their battles in the Championship last season, when both secured promotion. Burnley won 1-0 at Elland Road in September before a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor in January, and both games were tight, physical encounters where defences came out on top. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw something similar again this weekend.

The Clarets haven’t had the best record against Leeds in recent years, winning just one of their last seven meetings and never beating them in the Premier League. They also haven’t scored more than once in any of their last eight league games against the Yorkshire side, so breaking that trend will be high on Kompany’s priority list.

Leeds, meanwhile, make the short trip across the Pennines sitting fifteenth in the table, four points clear of Burnley and the relegation zone. Daniel Farke’s team know that a win here would extend that gap to seven points, a huge boost even at this early stage of the season.

The Whites have been improving on the road, having beaten Wolves 3-1 in their last away match, and another victory on Saturday would mark their first back to back Premier League away wins since 2022. However, Turf Moor hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for them recently, with just one win from their last seven visits.

Both teams need the points, both have reason to believe they can get them, and that usually makes for a great contest.

Leeds’ leaky away defence with just one clean sheet in their last twenty four away league games suggests goals are likely, but I can see this one ending level.

A draw wouldn’t be the worst result for either side, but for Burnley especially, a home win could be the spark they need to kick-start their season and climb away from danger