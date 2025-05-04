The final of the 2025 World Snooker Championship takes place today at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with Welsh veteran Mark Williams taking on Chinese star Zhao Xintong in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The match begins at 1pm BST, with the evening session scheduled for 7pm BST. The final will be played over 35 frames, with the first player to reach 18 crowned world champion.

How to watch Mark Williams v Zhao Xintong streaming

The final will be broadcast live on BBC Two and Eurosport, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer and discovery+. With both players in top form and chasing history, fans can expect a gripping encounter that could go the distance across both sessions.

Mark Williams, chasing his fourth world title, has rolled back the years during this tournament.

The 49-year-old has produced vintage performances throughout the fortnight, defeating the likes of Judd Trump and Neil Robertson on his route to the final. Known for his laid-back demeanour and effortless cue action, Williams is looking to become the oldest world champion since Ray Reardon in 1978.

Zhao Xintong, meanwhile, is aiming to make history of his own. The 28-year-old would become the first Chinese player ever to win the World Championship, marking a seismic moment for the sport.

Often praised for his attacking flair and quick tempo, Zhao has beaten some of the tournament’s toughest names, including Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals.

While Williams brings decades of experience and proven stamina over long matches, Zhao’s fearless approach and scoring power could cause major problems.

Bookmakers have priced the match evenly, though Williams holds a slight edge in the betting due to his past success at the Crucible.