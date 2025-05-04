West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sunday, 2pm

Pressure continues to mount on Graham Potter after West Ham’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

The frustration was clear post-match and it feels like the tension has been building throughout his short spell in charge. With just three wins from 15 games, questions are already being asked about what’s next.

West Ham remain in 17th and, were it not for the struggles of the three promoted clubs, they would likely be deep in a relegation battle. It’s been a disappointing campaign for a side that entered the season with higher ambitions.

Still, there’s an opportunity to take something positive from Sunday.

Victory would lift the Hammers above Spurs in the table, with only one point separating the two sides. Local bragging rights would be welcome after a difficult season.

Five of the last six competitive meetings between these clubs in East London have seen both teams find the net.

West Ham vs Tottenham stream

Sunday’s London derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 2pm. The game can also be streamed on Sky Go, which is available for subscribers across mobile, tablet, desktop and smart TV platforms.

Tottenham come into the match after a heavy 5-1 defeat at Anfield, their 19th loss of the Premier League season.

Only the bottom three have suffered more, and that’s reflected in their 16th-place position.

All focus now seems to be on Europe. Ange Postecoglou’s side secured a 3-1 first-leg win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League semi-final and are in a strong position to reach the final.

The manager has suggested he usually lifts silverware in his second season and this competition looks like their last shot at ending the campaign with success.

With that in mind, league fixtures may feel more like obstacles than opportunities for Spurs as they head into the final weeks.