Brighton vs Newcastle United – Sunday, 2pm

Brighton reignited their push for European football with a dramatic late win over West Ham last weekend.

Having trailed 2-1 with only seven minutes left, the Seagulls struck in the 89th and 92nd minutes to snatch all three points and end a five-match winless run.

How to stream Brighton vs Newcastle

Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with kick-off at 2pm. Fans can also stream the action via Sky Go, available to all Sky Sports subscribers on mobile, desktop and smart devices.

That result keeps Brighton firmly in the mix for a top-eight finish. They sit ninth, level on points with Fulham but behind on goal difference.

With such a tight race around that part of the table, any dropped points from this stage could prove costly for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

This is the third time the two teams have met this season. Brighton won the league encounter 1-0 in October and knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup two months ago.

They are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against the Magpies, with three wins and four draws.

Newcastle responded well to their recent setback at Aston Villa by beating Ipswich Town 3-0 on Saturday. That win helped steady the ship and strengthened their grip on a top-five place.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently third (as it stands) but the table remains extremely tight, with just two points separating third from sixth. Newcastle will know there’s no room for error in the final run-in.

One concern for them is their record at the Amex. Newcastle have managed just one win away at Brighton in their last 12 visits. That lone success came back in 2017, when both clubs were still in the Championship.